Black Tony Starts A New Initiative To Help Stray Pit Bulls [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Tony has been busying himself with making his community better. He calls up Rickey Smiley and explains that he is particularly touched by seeing stray Pit Bulls walking around the neighborhood malnourished with nowhere to go. So he’s decided to start doing something about it.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

