Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not Sit Well With Twitter

Kourtney Kardashian felt the wrath of Black Twitter over the weekend.

This past Friday, the eldest sister of the Kardashian bunch went to see Get Out, a movie about White people abducting Black people. The irony was lost on her, but thanks to Black Twitter, the mom of three was quickly brought up to speed. Kourtney tweeted the movie’s title, showing her enthusiasm through the use of all capital letters:

GET OUT — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 10, 2017

Soon after, Black Twitter came for her, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, who’ve all been accused of appropriating Black culture throughout the duration of their careers.

@kourtneykardash now Ik damn well you didn't with the way yo family set up pic.twitter.com/pdn1woUiD1 — The Finnese Kid (@SmurfDAkid) March 10, 2017

Some users even pointed her in the direction of Young Money’s new single, “No Frauds.”

@kourtneykardash buy no frauds on iTunes — 😇 (@minajsinner) March 10, 2017

@kourtneykardash but the movie was about yalls coven pic.twitter.com/eyUKne4WJ6 — KAT (@KatheryneCool) March 11, 2017

In acknowledgment of one of the most popular scenes from Get Out, one user posted this photo of cartoon Kanye West being hypnotized with tea:

Of course, Kourtney went on to ignore her naysayers and instead, promoted the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.