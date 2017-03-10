Say What Now? Megyn Kelly Thinks She Has What It Takes To Be The Next Oprah

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Say What Now? Megyn Kelly Thinks She Has What It Takes To Be The Next Oprah

If Kelly aspires to be Oprah, she should review her problematic positioning on issues that pertain to Black lives.

21 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

In an exclusive Page Six report, inside sources shared that Fox News host Megyn Kelly aspires to be the next Oprah, and will use her new position at NBC to cement her legacy.

Kelly will begin her tenure at NBC News this year after her contract with Fox ends in July. According to the report, Kelly signed a deal worth $12-$15 million with NBC. Network executives are allegedly scrambling to move her over before the Fox contract expires.

The former corporate attorney believes her stint at the network will allow her to break away from the hard-hitting stories she delivered at Fox, transitioning to softer, human interest stories. Like Oprah, Kelly believes she can use the medium to help others, while offering a softer, more humorous side of herself.

But there’s a larger meaning behind Oprah’s platform that Kelly is missing.

Oprah never used her name to normalize and legitimize the disenfranchisement of African-Americans. Kelly repeatedly proved, through her selection of guests and positioning of opinion on her Fox nightly program, that “Black lives matter” was not a mantra she embraced. How can you evoke change when you regularly default to White supremacy?

Not to mention, Kelly’s arrival at NBC News was mired with controversy and played a role in pushing out, Tamron Hall, the first Black woman to host the “The Today Show.” In February, Hall parted ways with “Today” and MSNBC after it was made clear Kelly would be joining the ranks.

Hall’s departure highlighted the internal workings of the network and the lack of value placed on Black voices in the newsroom.

Kelly has work to do before aligning herself with Oprah and her illustrious legacy.

SOURCE: Page Six

SEE ALSO:

Black Journalists Slam NBC After Tamron Hall’s Abrupt Departure

Tamron Hall Quits NBC News Amid Flurry Of Controversy

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

Fox News , Megyn Kelly , NBC News , oprah , Tamron Hall , The Today Show

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice…
 18 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 1 day ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 2 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 2 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 3 days ago
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An…
 3 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 3 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 4 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 4 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 4 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 4 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 4 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 4 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
photos