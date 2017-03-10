GET THE LOOK: From Barbells To Brunch, Plus Size Athleisure To Make THEM Sweat

Beauties, after you are doing keeping your curves in check at the gym, you want to be able to run errands or head to brunch with your girls. It can be so cumbersome to pack a change of clothes, shoes, etc. For the busy mom, the woman on the go and the woman who wants both comfort and style, the rise in the athleisure trend has become a blessing. Now being able to turn in your jeans for yoga pants or basic sweatpants for uber stylish sweats, you are seeing clothing that was once restricted to the gym, being transformed into looks that are suitable to strut down a runway or a sidewalk and wear to the gym or on the weekends.

Stylish, plus-size athleisure isn’t always the easiest to find. However, we were up to the task and found it for you! So for our bigger beauties, check out these looks that will have you sweating stylishly.

Camouflage is on trend for Spring/Summer 2017 and this all over camo print is sure to make you stand out, not hide! We are loving these camo leggings with their stylish met cut-out. The shape of the cutout is also flattering for thicker thighs, minimizing them. Show a little skin, while still being reserved. Oh, so sexy! Use the promo code: HelloBeautiful for 10% off on your online order. The matching sports bra is not only cute, but functional. The double layer of mesh looks hot, while keeping you cool, and the racerback structure will help give your breasts the support they need. On your way to the gym or when you are leaving, adding this camo jacket (that has an open mesh back) truly sets off the entire LEWK. With your HelloBeautiful promo code, you can get this entire look for under $100.00.

There’s nothing basic about these black, mesh workout tights . The higher waist allows for you to move comfortably during high impact workouts. With the code HelloBeautiful, these workout leggings are only $33.00! The black sports bra has lattice cutouts in the back, giving you some fashion inspo as you perform those deadlifts in the mirror. Best part of this all black look? It’s under $50.00 with your HelloBeautiful promo code.

Beauties, which piece is your fave? Head on over to Fashion To Figure to shop these great athleisure looks and more.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: This Fringe Jacket J.Lo Rocked Is Now Available In Plus Size

GET THE LOOK: We Found The Plus Size Version Of Gabrielle Union’s Studded Jumpsuit

GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama’s Stylish Winter Wear