Hip-Hop Spot: How Chance The Rapper Stepped In Where The Government Wouldn’t [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Last week, video surfaced of a very flustered Chance The Rapper speaking to the press after his meeting with the governor of Illinois about addressing the problem of under-funding in Chicago public schools. The meeting didn’t exactly go as planned, and the governor didn’t seem to have solutions available to him, only what Chance called “vague” responses.

So Chance took matters into his own hands, and even went into his own pockets. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos