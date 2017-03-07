Black Tony Says He Can’t Come Work Because His Friend Stole His Shoes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Black Tony called Rickey Smiley this morning, he had a million and one excuses, as usual, for why he hasn’t been to work yet. But he maintained that his friend showing up and stealing his shoes was the main reason he couldn’t come to work that day. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Got In A Fight Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Happened When Black Tony Started Preaching In Dunkin Donuts [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Messed Up Gucci Mane’s Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]