Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says He Can’t Come Work Because His Friend Stole His Shoes [EXCLUSIVE]

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


When Black Tony called Rickey Smiley this morning, he had a million and one excuses, as usual, for why he hasn’t been to work yet. But he maintained that his friend showing up and stealing his shoes was the main reason he couldn’t come to work that day. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Got In A Fight Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Happened When Black Tony Started Preaching In Dunkin Donuts [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Messed Up Gucci Mane’s Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

38 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”: 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Black Tony , Fired , Job , shoes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 15 hours ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 15 hours ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 18 hours ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 23 hours ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 23 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 24 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 1 day ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 2 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 3 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 3 days ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 4 days ago
photos