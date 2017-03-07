Entertainment News
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD

3 hours ago

djkayotik979
a$ap rocky

A$AP Rocky‘s new ad for Mercedes Benz is an emotional one. The commercial finds the Harlem rapper recalling how he nearly lost his drive following the murder of his older brother Ricky, describing the tragedy in the loss of a beat that constantly kept him going. Check it out above:

