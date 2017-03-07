A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD

A$AP Rocky‘s new ad for Mercedes Benz is an emotional one. The commercial finds the Harlem rapper recalling how he nearly lost his drive following the murder of his older brother Ricky, describing the tragedy in the loss of a beat that constantly kept him going. Check it out above:
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours