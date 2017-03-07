Samuel L. Jackson’s Take On Ben Carson’s Slavery Comments: ‘Muthaf***a Please’

Like most people who have common sense and took a fourth grade American history class, actorwasn’t too happy about Ben Carson’s recent comments that African slaves were “immigrants” who “came here in the bottom of slave ships.”

“That’s what America is about,” the new secretary of Housing and Urban Development and avid Trump supporter said during a speech on Monday.

“A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land,” he told the crowd

Huh?

OK!! Ben Carson….I can't! Immigrants ? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!#dickheadedtom — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) March 6, 2017

Soon after, Jackson snapped off on Twitter:

Bloop!

But he wasn’t the only one who had harsh words for Carson:

Ben Carson..please read or watch Roots, most immigrants come here VOLUNTARILY,cant't really say the same about the slaves..they were stolen — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 6, 2017

Actual slave ships vs. Ben Carson's idea of slave ships. pic.twitter.com/cPZwIlHU84 — quinta b. (@quintabrunson) March 7, 2017

Ben Carson said slaves were immigrants who came for a better life pic.twitter.com/wS9nKD6OeU — Chris Smith (@Lilyachttty) March 7, 2017

I'm now fully convinced that Ben Carson performed his own lobotomy…. And botched it. #slavery #moron — Julie Walker (@thewalkingmom82) March 7, 2017

According to Ben Carson this was a Carnival Cruise pic.twitter.com/j7YIYdX5M1 — Kenyatta Williams (@RySingPhoenix2) March 7, 2017

Hillary: Betsy DeVos wants to battle Grizzlies, Ben Carson compares slavery to immigration and you're a spy! Got it? 😂 Barack: Bigly! 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dhHZN9lSiF — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson would be the one to willingly perform the procedure in Get Out on other black people. pic.twitter.com/39ofZzihAx — MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) March 6, 2017

BEN CARSON: Native Americans were like the first @Airbnb hosts. Five stars! — BGanje (@bganje) March 6, 2017

Let Ben Carson tell it Harriet Tubman ran a very succesful travel agency.🤔 #bencarson #alternativehistory — Candi (@justlikecandi_1) March 6, 2017

Things Ben Carson likened to slavery:

Obamacare

Abortion Things he hasn't likened to slavery:

Slaves According to him, they're immigrants. — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson said slaves were immigrants because he's been hypnotized and is waiting for someone to snap a picture. He's just crying out 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vPOpz4ApPt — Nicole Tinson (@Nikki_T) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson slaves didn't work for "less" they worked for FREE. Involuntary servitude. Sadly you are a voluntary slave. — Sloneczko (@chiquitarose73) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson is what will happen to kids if you take away humanities education. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) March 6, 2017

Don't care what he once did. I wouldn't trust Ben Carson to operate on a crawfish head. "Get out the kitchen, Ben. Step back from the pot." — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 6, 2017

I guess Ben Carson would call these "luggage." #NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/UDYk1VJfAq — Judy Howard (@JudyHallHoward) March 6, 2017

Let’s see how Carson walks back from this one!

RELATED NEWS:

Ben Carson Is A Clown Sock: Says Slaves Were Immigrants Who Worked Really Hard ‘For Less’

Don Cheadle Just Revealed On Twitter What Trump Called Black Women While Golfing

Morehouse President On White House Meeting; HBCU Executive Order: ‘Off To A Rocky Start’

Also On 97.9 The Beat: