Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jay Z Is Bringing An Acclaimed Musical To The Big Screen

Read what Broadway hit the mogul is bringing to life.

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


Jay Z continues to stay busy. Fresh off his Songwriters Hall Of Fame honor, Jay Z celebrates another achievement, becoming one of the producers for the film adaptation of In the Heights.

In the Heights was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical before he became a household name for Hamilton. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2008 and won four Tonys, including Best Musical. It follows the emotional stories of various Latin residents in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York.

Jay Z will be one of six producers. The announcement was made at a pre-Oscar party this past Sunday by Weinstein Company studio executive Harvey Weinstein.

This news continues Jay Z’s producing credits, with his documentary about Kalief Browder scheduled to premiere on SPIKE on Wednesday, March 1st. TIME: The Kalief Browder Story tells the story of the 16-year-old who spent three years on Rikers Island without being convicted of a crime.

More congratulations to Jay Z as he takes on these interesting and much needed subject matters.

 

In The Heights , jay-z , Lin-Manuel Miranda

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jay Z Is Bringing An Acclaimed Musical To The Big Screen

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Too Petty? Meek Mill Just Took a Clear…
 3 hours ago
Jay Z Is Bringing An Acclaimed Musical To…
 4 hours ago
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His…
 5 hours ago
Lil’ Kim Breaks Her Silence On The Nicki…
 5 hours ago
On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In…
 6 hours ago
The Media Coverage Of The Oscars’ ‘Best Picture’…
 6 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Tre Ward And Dorrough Music Team Up For…
 7 hours ago
‘Gary From Chicago’ Was Released From Prison Just…
 8 hours ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz & Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank”…
 12 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE ‘FUTURE’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 12 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 4: Jimmy Protects A Student And…
 14 hours ago
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 1 day ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 1 day ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 1 day ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 1 day ago
photos