SNL’s Leslie Jones Faces More Heat On Twitter For Making Fun Of White Women

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

SNL’s Leslie Jones Faces More Heat On Twitter For Making Fun Of White Women

The comedienne joked that white women from Brooklyn will get hurt if they say, “Black Lives Matter.”

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Leslie Jones can’t seem to get a break.

Last year, led by now disgraced “writer” Milo Yiannopoulos, the Saturday Night Live player was viciously harassed online with users comparing her to Harambe the gorilla and sending her porn.

These days, she’s facing a backlash after making a joke about white people who claim to support Black Lives Matter during a stand-up routine at the famous Carolines Comedy Club in New York City last week.

“If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” said Jones, 49, according to the New York Post. “Stop doing that.”

Jones also poked fun at herself during her set, including the aforementioned harassment (and hacking of her website last summer) and the protests against President Donald Trump, which poked a little fun at black women.

“Not one black woman out there,” she said of the marches. “Black woman at home watching ‘Housewives of Atlanta.’”

Some people took to Twitter to blast Jones for Twitter’s “double standard”— Yiannopoulos was actually banned from the social media platform because of his harassment of Jones. One user even called her “racist.”

SOURCE: New York Post

SEE ALSO:

Supporters Come To Leslie Jones’ Defense On Twitter

Leslie Jones’ Website Hacked In Another Racist Internet Attack

 

 

 

Black Lives Matter , Leslie Jones , Leslie Jones and Twitter , saturday night live , SNL

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading SNL’s Leslie Jones Faces More Heat On Twitter For Making Fun Of White Women

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 15 hours ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 16 hours ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 16 hours ago
Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s…
 16 hours ago
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into…
 16 hours ago
Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him…
 17 hours ago
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 22 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 1 day ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 2 days ago
photos