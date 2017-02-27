Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s Nicki Minaj Diss

Papoose is not here for anyone coming for his wife Remy Ma and his calling folks out who are claiming that she was lying in her Nicki Minaj Diss track.
This morning, HOT 97 radio host Ebro Darden addressed the rumors that he smashed Nicki. Remy aired out that dirty laundry in her diss record. Ebro denied sleeping with the “Anaconda” rapper, but Remy’s husband Papoose shut that ish down.
Peep their exchange below:
Well then…
