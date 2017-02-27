Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s Nicki Minaj Diss

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Who's Next With Phresher

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Papoose is not here for anyone coming for his wife Remy Ma and his calling folks out who are claiming that she was lying in her Nicki Minaj Diss track.

This morning, HOT 97 radio host Ebro Darden addressed the rumors that he smashed Nicki. Remy aired out that dirty laundry in her diss record. Ebro denied sleeping with the “Anaconda” rapper, but Remy’s husband Papoose shut that ish down.

Peep their exchange below:

photo ebrotweet.jpg

photo paptweet.jpg

photo ebrotweet2.png

Well then…

papoose , Remy Ma

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s Nicki Minaj Diss

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 15 hours ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 16 hours ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 16 hours ago
Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s…
 16 hours ago
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into…
 16 hours ago
Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him…
 17 hours ago
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 22 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 1 day ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 2 days ago
photos