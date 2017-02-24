Hip-Hop Spot: Why Soulja Boy Won The Fight That Didn’t Happen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Soulja Boy and Chris Brown have been beefing publicly since the start of the year. The back-and-forth escalated so much that plans were set in motion for a full-on public pay-per-view boxing event between the two. But after all the hype, the fight isn’t going to happen after all.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Soulja Boy took to social media to declare himself the winner, even though the fight never took place. But the thing is, he actually made a valid point. Check out this exclusive video to hear Headkrack more in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: What Ruined The Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy Fight [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Are Beefing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Shares Medical Opinion On Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]