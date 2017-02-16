Entertainment News
Future Says He’s ‘Not Perfect’ and Asks for Forgiveness

3 hours ago

Future is going through it right now and he is asking his fans for their patience as he sorts it out.

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), the rap superstar went on his Instagram account and posted a heartfelt letter asking for forgiveness as he gets through his “trials and tribulations.”

“With all due respect, Im asking you to be loving, patient, and kind enough to understand my creativity is to heal wounds, not make new ones,” he writes (see above). “However, the greater the risk, the greater the reward. Especially when you have great intentions for every individual that has played a major role in your life experiences.”

“Now bare with me through my trials and tribulations, my wrong’s and my rights,” he continued. “Find time to forgive me for any hurt or heartbreak I may have caused loving selfishly! I’m not perfect, no man walking this earth is. I’m at a place in life where I wanna make my weaknesses my strengths to become a better person than I was yesterday.”

There’s no explanation of why Future decided to pour his heart out on IG. Last month, the Atlanta rhymer deleted all of his photos on Instagram and tweeted out, “2017 Nobody’s Safe.”

Meanwhile, Future Hendrix is gearing up for a busy 2017. On Friday (Feb. 17), he will release his next studio album, simply titled Future. Then in May, he will also embark on his “Nobody Safe Tour” featuring Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black.

