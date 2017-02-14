DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame For Racist Slur…Under One Condition

TMZ reports that Bob Romanik is willing to stop calling Waka the N-word if he makes a big change in his lyrics. Romanik also claims that his liberal use of the N-word doesn’t make him a racist. He told TMZ, “If he’ll take the violence out of his rap, I’ll never again call him a ‘n—-r’ and I’ll apologize to him. Until then, he is what he is.” He added that he’s not being racist toward the rapper because, “[Waka] is not a proud black person.”

As you may recall, Waka responded to the racist rant, telling reporters that he has his own plan to deal with that “white cracker.” The whole thing started after Waka rubbed his butt with a Donald Trump t-shirt during a concert. Check out Romanik’s new message for the rapper above.