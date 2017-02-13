News & Gossip
#NYFWNoir: Legendary Beauties Iman And Naomi Campbell Serve Lessons On How It’s Done During Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week wouldn’t be complete without the presence of two legendary queens who have ruled the runway for years. Iman and Naomi Campbell showed up and served nothing but gorgeous during the amfAR New York Gala at the La Perla show Wednesday night. Let’s start off with Iman!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 8, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The 61-year old beauty defied age in every way when she showed up in a curve-defining red Zac Posen gown. The dress designer was accompanied Iman to the event. The beautiful dress was sleeveless, with diagonal design going down the front and a mermaid inspired tail in the back.

19th Annual amfAR New York Gala

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Her gold jewelry complimented her look, designed by David Webb, and of course her flawless hair by Oscar James displayed a sea of bouncy waves. Make-up artist Porsche Cooper had Iman looking flawless to top off her overall slaying look.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 8, 2017Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Then we have the lovely Naomi, who never fails to bring it as she came in sporting a beautiful orange number from the Versace Spring 2016 Couture collection. The sparkling gown came with a sexily plunging neck and a thigh-high slit that showed off Naomi’s toned legs. She paired the dress with golden strap heels that proved to be a perfect match. The 46-year old accented her look with a gold-bangle that went along perfectly with the dress and heels.

19th Annual amfAR New York Gala - ArrivalsSource: Bennett Raglin / Getty

As usual, Naomi’s make-up is immaculate as she sports a glossy shade of red that’s the perfect fit for the golden eye shadow that brings out her almond-shaped eyes.

19th Annual amfAR New York GalaSource: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Her wavy tresses fell along her shoulders and back, creating an even more beautiful look for the London native.

It’s great to see that age is nothing but a number when it comes to legendary beauty. Check out more of what’s going on during NYFWNoirthis week!

