Paternity Results: Baby Daddy Decides To Double Check After Homie Gets Cheated On [EXCLUSIVE]

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
This baby daddy was shocked when his homie found out that his wife cheated, and that one of his kids actually isn’t his. So he decided it was time for he and his girl to get a paternity test for the child they have together- or think they have together. Although she feels insulted by the implication of his decision to go forward with a test, he thinks it’s necessary.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Part II:

photos