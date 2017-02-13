Paternity Results: Baby Daddy Decides To Double Check After Homie Gets Cheated On [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This baby daddy was shocked when his homie found out that his wife cheated, and that one of his kids actually isn’t his. So he decided it was time for he and his girl to get a paternity test for the child they have together- or think they have together. Although she feels insulted by the implication of his decision to go forward with a test, he thinks it’s necessary.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

