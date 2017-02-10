Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in the “I Don’t” video with YG, Her Twins and More [Beat Exclusive]

Why did Mariah do THiS to the wedding dress? 🔥 She explains why and more in our exclusive @979thebeat interview available now at thebeatdfw.com! A video posted by JESSE SALAZAR (@jessesalazar979) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Mariah Carey called in to the show to promote her new song with YG called “I Don’t” and her upcoming tour with Lionel Richie that’ll be making a stop at the AAC in the DFW on May 15.

Of course, I had to ask about the burning of the wedding dress in the video and what it symbolized. She also gave advice to Beyonce on being pregnant with twins and to the single people or recently single on how to spend Valentine’s day.

The conversation was great throughout the interview, but ended rather awkwardly. Press play to find out why and watch the video below!

