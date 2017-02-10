Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in the “I Don’t” video with YG, Her Twins and More [Beat Exclusive]

Mariah Carey called in to the show to promote her new song with YG called “I Don’t” and her upcoming tour with Lionel Richie that’ll be making a stop at the AAC in the DFW on May 15.
Of course, I had to ask about the burning of the wedding dress in the video and what it symbolized. She also gave advice to Beyonce on being pregnant with twins and to the single people or recently single on how to spend Valentine’s day.
The conversation was great throughout the interview, but ended rather awkwardly. Press play to find out why and watch the video below!
