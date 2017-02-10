Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in the “I Don’t” video with YG, Her Twins and More [Beat Exclusive]

56 mins ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey called in to the show to promote her new song with YG called “I Don’t” and her upcoming tour with Lionel Richie that’ll be making a stop at the AAC in the DFW on May 15.

Of course, I had to ask about the burning of the wedding dress in the video and what it symbolized. She also gave advice to Beyonce on being pregnant with twins and to the single people or recently single on how to spend Valentine’s day.

The conversation was great throughout the interview, but ended rather awkwardly. Press play to find out why and watch the video below!

#TBT , i don't , mariah carey , music , twins , wedding dress , YG

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in the “I Don’t” video with YG, Her Twins and More [Beat Exclusive]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in…
 56 mins ago
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 8 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 15 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 16 hours ago
Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having…
 1 day ago
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 1 day ago
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 1 day ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 2 days ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 2 days ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 2 days ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 2 days ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 2 days ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 2 days ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 2 days ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 2 days ago
photos