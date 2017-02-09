Paternity Results: Husband Thinks In Vitro Was Sabotaged By Doctor [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A married couple used in vitro fertilization to have their 6-year-old daughter, but the husband, Troy, thinks the child looks nothing like him and didn’t get any of his qualities. He’s not suspicious of his wife’s fedelity however, but rather he thinks something might have gone wrong in the lab- either on purpose or by accident.

So is he buggin’, or do his suspicions have ground? Check out the audio above, and part two below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

