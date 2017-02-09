Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Husband Thinks In Vitro Was Sabotaged By Doctor [EXCLUSIVE]

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
A married couple used in vitro fertilization to have their 6-year-old daughter, but the husband, Troy, thinks the child looks nothing like him and didn’t get any of his qualities. He’s not suspicious of his wife’s fedelity however, but rather he thinks something might have gone wrong in the lab- either on purpose or by accident.

So is he buggin’, or do his suspicions have ground? Check out the audio above, and part two below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Baby , Brother , family , Paternity Test Tuesday , sister , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

photos