GOOGLE Takes A Stand!

97 companies including Apple (AAPL, Tech30), Facebook (FB, Tech30), Google(GOOGL, Tech30), Intel (INTC, Tech30), Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30), Netflix (NFLX, Tech30) and Twitter (TWTR, Tech30) filed a court motion Sunday night declaring that Trump’s executive order on immigration “violates the immigration laws and the Constitution.”

Almost all the companies that signed on in support are tech companies. Exceptions include yogurt producer Chobani, snack maker Kind and fashion brand Levi Strauss. All three companies were founded by immigrants.

The ban represents “a sudden shift in the rules governing entry into the United States, and is inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies,” says the court document.

It’s the latest move by the tech industry to oppose Trump’s controversial order, which has run into hurdles in the U.S. court system.

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days and all refugees from entering for 120 days. It also indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Join he conversation on Facebook!

Related story from Huffington Post:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: