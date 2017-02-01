Trump Names Neil Gorsuch As U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

Trump Names Neil Gorsuch As U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

Gorsuch will fill the vacancy left after the untimely death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

President Donald Trump named federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday night, reports Reuters.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the court’s conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control, the death penalty and religious rights.

The Colorado native faces a potentially contentious confirmation battle in the U.S. Senate after Republicans last year refused to consider Democratic President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the vacancy caused by the February 2016 death of conservative justice Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch is the youngest nominee to the nation’s highest court in more than a quarter century.

Gorsuch will fill the seat left vacant after the untimely death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February, reports the New York Times.

photos