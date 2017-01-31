Entertainment News
LeBron James Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Charles Barkley In Shocking Rant

LeBron is tired of taking the high road.

All Access Cleveland Cavaliers Practice

After losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, LeBron James set the record straight with ESPN on Monday night. In a rant heard ’round the world, James called Charles Barkley out after he recently questioned the star Cavs player’s leadership.

“He’s a hater,” James told ESPN. “What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV?”

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” he added. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.”

“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that,” he continued.

Then he spoke about Barkley’s behavior on the court: “Go watch the ’93 Finals when John Paxson hit the shot,” James said. “Barkley and Jordan were laughing and joking with each other during one of the games while somebody’s shooting a free throw. In the Finals. But, oh, nobody were friends back then.”

Someone’s tired of taking the high road – and we can’t say we blame him. Read the rest of his interview here.

