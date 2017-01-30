Donald Trump Blames The Drama His ‘Muslim Ban’ Caused On Delta & Twitter Is Not Having It

Donald Trump caused pure chaos over the weekend after implementing his immigration ban , which left millions of Muslim Americans unable to enter or re-enter the United States.

Sticking true to his “alternative facts,” the new POTUS took to Twitter to speak out about the mayhem the ban caused over the weekend. Instead of taking responsibility for the turmoil he initiated, the businessman blamed Delta Airlines, tweeting:

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

He continued on, defending his unprecedented decision:

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump also announced that he’s made his decision for Supreme Court nominee:

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Where was all the outrage from Democrats and the opposition party (the media) when our jobs were fleeing our country? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

But Twitter was not here for the “Alt-Facts” today:

Protests began Friday night and continued into thousands at airports for two days. delta outage late Sunday https://t.co/3Qh2cPEfSN — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 30, 2017

God, i can't believe trump is forcing people to defend Delta — crow t. rachel (@rachelmillman) January 30, 2017

Weird. I didn't realize it was Delta's IT department putting an Iraqi interpreter who risked his life for our country in handcuffs. https://t.co/fGlC58qeUF — Nunca Trump (@EveryTrumpFan) January 30, 2017

Pray for America.