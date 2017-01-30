News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Donald Trump Blames The Drama His ‘Muslim Ban’ Caused On Delta & Twitter Is Not Having It

Check out POTUS's bizarre tweets.

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty


Donald Trump caused pure chaos over the weekend after implementing his immigration ban, which left millions of Muslim Americans unable to enter or re-enter the United States.

Sticking true to his “alternative facts,” the new POTUS took to Twitter to speak out about the mayhem the ban caused over the weekend. Instead of taking responsibility for the turmoil he initiated, the businessman blamed Delta Airlines, tweeting:

He continued on, defending his unprecedented decision:

Trump also announced that he’s made his decision for Supreme Court nominee:

But Twitter was not here for the “Alt-Facts” today:

Pray for America.

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

15 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here's Twitter's reactions.

ban , Delta , donald trump , potus , Twitter , Wall

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Which Big Stars Will Be A No-Show…
 3 hours ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
DRAKE PREVIEWS NEW SONG IN AMSTERDAM
 6 hours ago
MGK In Indy
MACHINE GUN KELLY & CAMILA CABELLO “BAD THINGS”…
 6 hours ago
Soulja Boy Fires Floyd Mayweather, Hires Evander Holyfield…
 6 hours ago
Kanye West & Drake Will Not Attend The…
 6 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Is Starting To Get Full…
 13 hours ago
How Chicken Nuggets Came Between Rihanna & Azealia Banks
 20 hours ago
‘LEGO Batman’ Looks Like It’s Going To Be…
 22 hours ago
BIG BANK: “25 Squares” With Future, Duct Tape,…
 1 day ago
Selena Gomez Makes It Instagram Official With New…
 1 day ago
Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Thinks Donald Trump…
 1 day ago
The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Was One…
 1 day ago
NEW ATL Joe Gifted x Front Street: “WATER”,…
 1 day ago
BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Red Carpet
Taraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational…
 1 day ago
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
DJ Khaled To Be Featured As Alicia Keys’s…
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The Glamping Trip Comes With Shady Shenanigans
 2 days ago
photos