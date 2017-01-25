Secret Service Reviewing Agent Who Suggested She Wouldn’t Take A Bullet For President Trump

NewsOne Staff

The Secret Service will investigate an agent who wrote a passionate Facebook post juxtaposing her personal beliefs with her sworn duty to protect President Trump, according to The Washington Examiner.

Under The Hatch Act, a U.S. federal law enacted in the 1930s, agents are required to protect the President and refrain from social media posts that advocate “for or against a partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group.”

Kerry O’Grady, a senior agent in charge of Denver’s field office, made her stance clear last week in a series of now deleted posts screenshot by The Examiner.

“As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act,” O’Grady wrote. “So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be a disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”

The Secret Service released a statement on Tuesday saying that while it could not comment on the matter, “appropriate action” would be taken, CNN reports.

President Trump has faced numerous threats––including an incident in which he was rushed off the stage during a November campaign rally in Reno, Nevada.

O’Grady, a sexual assault survivor, told The Examiner that Trump’s election triggered her past experiences. But after much thought and reflection, she decided to delete the posts.

“It was an internal struggle for me but as soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission,” she said.

SOURCE: The Washington Examiner, CNN

