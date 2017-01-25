Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Has Disowned Her For Performing At Inauguration

It’s no surprise that Chrisette Michele has been receiving a bunch of backlash following her performance at Trump’s inauguration ball last Friday night, but now her own family is disowning her reportedly.

Do you think this is fair?

She stated… “Originally I was supposed to perform directly after his first speech, and I had done that with Barack Obama before, so I was used to that kind of experience. And the woman who organized the event came and told me, “Now you’re going to go first and he’s going to go after you.” I looked her in the eye and said, “My family has disowned me. If you decide to Google me, you’ll see that America is writing about me in their newspapers. I’m the black poster child for discord right now, and he’s not going to shake my hand?” So no, I didn’t get to meet him.” – Chrisette via Billboard.

Chrisette has an upcoming project “No Political Genius,” hope this doesn’t impact her record sales.