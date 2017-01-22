Lil Mo Gives Unwarranted Defense Of Chrisette Michele’s Inauguration Performance

It’s safe to say Chrisette Michele has had a rough time since her performance for President Donald Trump’s Inauguration was announced last Wednesday.

In addition to backlash from fans and the Black community, Spike Lee also decided to cut ties with her by not using her song “Black Girl Magic” for his Netflix original series, “She’s Gotta Have It”.

“Good Morning Folks,” he said on Instagram captioned under a photo of Michele. “I Wuz Sorry To Read That ‘Sistuh Girl’ Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT… NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth.”

In response, Lil Mo —who apparently bonded with Michele while on R&B Divas: LA— came to the Grammy winner’s defense on The Fam In The Morning radio show.

“People, you don’t know how words hurt,” she said. “[The] way I saw her being attacked on social media, I took it personal. But I said, ‘No, this is business, and there’s a reason why God trusted her enough to accept whatever offer’.”

Adding, “If it takes her singing a song to bridge the disconnect between the people and Donald Trump, if her singing that song will tear down the walls of racism, if her singing a song anywhere will help us… then let freedom ring.” She followed up this statement with a video filled with explicits to Lee.

We’re curious how Jesus and building bridges correlates with Michele’s alleged $250k payout for the job and Lil Mo threatening to fight Spike, but I guess there’s much we need to learn.

