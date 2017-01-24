Congratulations, You Played Yourself: Chrisette Michele Reveals Trump Was ‘Too Busy’ To Meet With Her

Somebody come get

The singer can’t stop talking about her performance at the inauguration of Donald Trump. In a new interview with Billboard, she opens up about what went down at her performance, how Trump was too damn busy to bother with her and how she came to her decision.

From Billboard:

Take me through your thought process for the decision to perform at the Inaugural Ball.

When we got the phone call, and this may sound crazy, there was literally no hesitation. I turned my phone off. After seeing what happened to Jennifer Holliday, I literally turned my phone off because I knew if I was going to make any type of decision, I couldn’t be swayed left or right by what anybody thought. I had to just go with my own convictions. I changed my phone number also. I didn’t even think to say no. It didn’t cross my mind.

Were you able to meet President Trump?

Originally I was supposed to perform directly after his first speech, and I had done that with Barack Obama before, so I was used to that kind of experience. And the woman who organized the event came and told me, “Now you’re going to go first and he’s going to go after you.” I looked her in the eye and said, “My family has disowned me. If you decide to Google me, you’ll see that America is writing about me in their newspapers. I’m the black poster child for discord right now, and he’s not going to shake my hand?” So no, I didn’t get to meet him.

Did you take that as a slap in the face?

I know he has a lot of other things going on. I don’t know if, like Barack and Michelle, he’s listening to my album or that I’ll be on his summer playlist, so I don’t want to take it that way. I’d rather be optimistic and think that they’ll come another chance where I can talk to him.

Good lord.

The interview comes just one day after she released a weak diss track for her critics entitled No Political Genius.

Lyrics include:

“I am the black voice, inauguration bells rings. I am the black sheep disguising the scared wolf. No, I am the black elephant in the red room scared shook. White House invites me, call me their coon,” Michele says. “I am the black song Spike Lee won’t sing. I am the black voice inauguration bells ring.”

“I won’t let this defeat us,” she says. “I refuse to back down. I’ll use my art as my crown… I won’t divide now. That’s not smart now.”

Listen sis, it’s time to stop this now.

What do you think of the track? And of Donald Trump not having the time to meet her? Is anyone actually surprised? Sound off below.

