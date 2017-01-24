Chrisette Michele Writes New Track Defending Her Inauguration Performance

Chrisette Michele

is still out there trying to defend her performance at President Trump’s Liberty Ball — and this time the singer is expressing herself in a new spoken word track.

According to the Washington Post, “No Political Genius” further explains her stance against her critics, including film director Spike Lee and The Roots member DJ Questlove.

(Listen to the track here)

“I am the black voice, inauguration bells rings. I am the black sheep disguising the scared wolf. No, I am the black elephant in the red room scared shook. White House invites me, call me their coon,” Michele says. “I am the black song Spike Lee won’t sing. I am the black voice inauguration bells ring.”

“I won’t let this defeat us,” she says. “I refuse to back down. I’ll use my art as my crown… I won’t divide now. That’s not smart now.”

Along with the track that dropped on Monday, her management team released the following statement:

Chrisette Michele decides to create conversation in chaos with a poetry album she entitled with her infamously coined phrase, “No Political Genius.” She invites listeners to stop bickering and start listening to each others point of view.

With poignant detest for the system, disappointment with celebrity jabs and dedication to Women’s Rights, Michele really hopes to take a well spoken stab at holding hands with America. Her sights are set on beginning some real dialogue. Take a listen to the first installment from the project, its title track, “No Political Genius.”

Of course, Black Twitter is going in:

Chrisette Michelle still writing letters like we care pic.twitter.com/VWVDpp9Yvr — dejame amarté (@Kingtav_) January 24, 2017

Chrisette Michele Releases New Track “No Political Genius” Following Trump Performance https://t.co/sy0CQA8NUg <— LMAO THIS IS SO BAD. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) January 23, 2017

chrisette michele keeps saying she was trying to be a voice for the voiceless. but nobody was voiceless. — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) January 23, 2017

I know Jennifer Holiday is thankful right now. #ChrisetteMichelle — Ash (@Hey_ItsAsh) January 24, 2017

Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/Lpc3SarMgP — Verified Account (@THEREALTYMULA) January 24, 2017

Chrisette Michelle knows deep down she's wrong, because she wouldn't have taken the time to write a letter or poetry about it. — Pronounced Jhaa-mAAl (@jcareyrealtor) January 24, 2017

God listening to Chrisette Michelle's spoken word poetry pic.twitter.com/dKxTnNCc0V — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) January 24, 2017

On the DL Hughley Radio Show today they said they wanted to trade #ChrisetteMichelle for the Actor #ShiaLabeouf! Ha! — Cynthia Anderson (@CynEAnderson) January 24, 2017

@ChrisetteM Chile….please just stop. This is now getting hella embarrassing for you and your manager who sued you for money turned husband pic.twitter.com/OCPlUMT1HD — Elo (@debthelitigator) January 24, 2017

No Political Genius is straight garbage. @ChrisetteM is cancelled. No coming back. — Maurice Bobb™ (@ReeseReport) January 24, 2017

This needs to end.

