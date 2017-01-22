Bloop! Fox News Dumps Stacey Dash

Bloop! Fox News Dumps Stacey Dash

The cable news network decided to not renew the actress and political pundit's contract— and Black Twitter is having a field day.

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks And National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


Poor Stacey Dash—she was recently fired from Fox News.

According to The Hill, the cable news network decided to not renew the Clueless actress and political pundit’s contract. Dash was signed by Fox in 2014 and was mostly seen on the afternoon news program, “Outnumbered.” She wasn’t the only one to be given the boot: Longtime political commentator George Will and Republican strategist Ed Rollins were also let go.

During Dash’s tenure on the Right Wing news channel, she made many questionable comments about race, gender and sexual orientation, speaking against the Black Lives Matter and saying that the gender pay gap doesn’t really exist. Oh, and then there was that one time when she called Jesse Williams a “Hollywood plantation slave” because of his speech at the 2016 BET Awards.

Of course Black Twitter had a field day once they heard the news about Dash:

Savage!

