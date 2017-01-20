Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL” Teaser Video

31 mins ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

As Big Sean gears up to drop his new album “I Decided” on February 3, he took a break to promote his debut appearance on SNL as the musical guest this weekend. The episode will be hosted by comedian Aziz Ansari and the two, along with cast member Kate McKinnon released their comedic promo video.

Check it out below and be sure to tune in on Saturday for the full show.

In the studio with @bigsean after soundcheck. #SNL #BigSeanOnSNL

A video posted by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Big Sean also dropped his third single from the album recently called “Halfway Off The Balcony” which you can hear below:

 

Aziz Ansari , big sean , debut , halfway off the balcony , kate , Promo , saturaday night live , Sean , skit , SNL

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 31 mins ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 4 hours ago
The Drama Between Ciara & Future Is Finally Finished
 21 hours ago
Dwyane Wade’s 35th Birthday Bash Was ‘Bad & Boujee’
 24 hours ago
Tony Gonzalez Talks XXX, Trump, Vin Diesel &…
 1 day ago
Spike Lee Slams Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At…
 1 day ago
Say What? Here’s Why Kanye West Won’t Be…
 1 day ago
How To Successfully Remove A Bullet From Your…
 1 day ago
Ray J Opens Up About Being Blackballed &…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Upcoming…
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper’s Brother Comes Out As Bisexual
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 1 day ago
Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele NOT To…
 1 day ago
Watch LeBron James’ 12-Year Old Son Dominate MLK Tournament
 1 day ago
Whitley Gilbert/A Different World
#WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY]
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons, Travie McCoy, Smoke DZA & More…
 2 days ago
photos