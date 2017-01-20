Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL” Teaser Video

As Big Sean gears up to drop his new album “I Decided” on February 3, he took a break to promote his debut appearance on SNL as the musical guest this weekend. The episode will be hosted by comedian Aziz Ansari and the two, along with cast member Kate McKinnon released their comedic promo video.

Check it out below and be sure to tune in on Saturday for the full show.

In the studio with @bigsean after soundcheck. #SNL #BigSeanOnSNL A video posted by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

Big Sean also dropped his third single from the album recently called “Halfway Off The Balcony” which you can hear below:

