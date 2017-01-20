#ThankYouObama: Twitter Bids Our Nation’s First Black President Farewell

Photo by

#ThankYouObama: Twitter Bids Our Nation’s First Black President Farewell

It's sadly the end of an era, folks!

Source: YURI GRIPAS / Getty


Sadly, it’s the end of era everybody! And on the eve of President Obama’s last day in office, Twitter gave our nation’s first Black president a proper send-off, thanking him for his service to this country over the past eight years.

Using the hashtag #ThankYouObama, Americans from all walks of life thanked the 44th president for everything he has done since being elected in 2008. Here are a few of our favorites:

We love you Mr President! Thank you for everything!

We are definitely going to miss seeing this family in the White House.

photos