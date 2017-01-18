Winter TV Watch Guide: The Shows You Need Watch This Season

Sure, winter can be a drag but if you plan properly then you’ll get through the cold months with ease. And by proper planning we mean, get your television watch guide together in advance so you’re not missing any of your favorite shows as they air! From the return of #TGIT to newbies such as Star, check out a few of our favorite shows that we’re adding to our winter TV watch guide.

Welcome back, Gladiators. After a long hiatus, Shondaland’s steamy political drama series is finally back to snatch what’s left of our edges. Season six of Scandal picks up right where we left off: Election Night, which is actually quite fitting considering our current state of affairs. Mellie Grant and Hollis Doyle are running for the most powerful position in the country and we can only expect that no matter the outcome, there will be some drama unfolding behind the scenes. Scandal has kept me on the edge of my seat for years and I expect no different for this season. To say I’m excited for the return of #TGIT would be an understatement! Get your wine glasses ready, because the new season premieres Thursday, January 26th on ABC.

How To Get Away With Murder

Thank goodness that HTGAWM is back for another season because we need to answer the question that’s been on everybody’s mind for weeks: who killed Wes?! Season three picks up after Annalise has been arrested and her favorite student, Wes, has allegedly died in a house fire. It’s reported that Cicely Tyson will return to play Annalise’s mother once she finds out her daughter has been arrested for Rebecca’s murder and the students will yet again be engulfed in a murder mystery that will keep everyone on their toes. HTGAWM returns on January 26right after the premier of Scandal.

Star

Star is a new musical drama television series created by Empire’s Lee Daniels. The show revolves around three young women as they navigate their way through the music business with dreams of becoming stars. Similar to Empire, each episode consists of original music, love triangles, and enough drama to last us for an entire season. Although the show first premiered in December 2016, it’s not too late to jump on the bandwagon and check out the series. Star features Queen Latifah, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Quincy Brown and more and airs Wednesday nights on FOX.

Being Mary Jane

New Episode tonight!! #BeingMaryJane 🔥 A video posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:15am PST

Our favorite anchorwoman, Mary Jane Paul, is back for another season of Being Mary Jane but this time, she’s stepping from behind the news desk and taking on the Big Apple. Season four picks up one year after Niecey’s run in with the police; the unfortunate event that made national headlines and ultimately made MJ pick up and move to New York City. With a new job, new city, and new love interests coming into play, it looks like this will be another crazy year for Mary Jane. Catch new episodes every Tuesday night on BET.

Blackish

Blackish has become one of my favorite shows and definitely deserves to be apart of your winter television line up. Especially following the powerful election focused episode that aired last week and not to mention Tracee Ellis Ross’ recent Golden Globes win for best actress, this series is an important staple in our culture that should be recognized. This season is shaping up to be no different than the last, as each episode will touch on various yet important conversations that are regularly had among black American families. Blackish airs Wednesday nights on ABC.

Celebrity Apprentice

With Trump out the way, former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is now calling the shots and giving folks the boot on this season’s Celebrity Apprentice. Although the show officially premiered on January 2, there’s still time to check out Laila Ali, Porsha Williams, and Lisa Leslie duke it out for the top spot. Celebrity Apprentice airs Monday nights on NBC.

My Kitchen Rules

Tomorrow #MyKitchenRules 9/8 only on #FOX #teamBrandyRay @4everbrandy A photo posted by rayj (@rayj) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:16am PST

Cooking shows normally wouldn’t be my cup of tea but Fox’s new celebrity focused food show might just make me change my mind. The show puts contestants’ cooking and home decorating skills to the test and stars celebs such as Lance Bass, Brandy and Ray J as they cook and critique each others’ homes. Anything with Ray J and Brandy is a comedy waiting to happen, so I’ll definitely be tuned in to watch it all unfold every Thursday night.

Vivica’s Black Magic

If you’re into the Magic Mike type of entertainment, then you’ll love Vivica A. Fox’s new show, Vivica’s Black Magic. The new show is a series that combines the foundation that Magic Mike was built on with the goodness of reality TV. The show takes place in Las Vegas and follows Vivica and her crew as they attempt to get eight male dancers ready for a big show. Catch Vivica’s Black Magic Wednesday nights on Lifetime.

