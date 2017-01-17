Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Realization Rickey Smiley Came To While Visiting New York City [EXCLUSIVE]

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley was having a blast when he was doing the show from New York City. While he was there, he got the chance to go hang out with Wendy Williams on her daytime talk show, as well as do a bunch of interviews with some of New York’s most popular radio stations.

He chats about the experience he had in Headkrack‘s hometown, and a realization he had about the next step he’s going to take in his comedy career. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

