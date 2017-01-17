Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Does Meek Mill Want To Fight Drake? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Though Meek Mill is one of the better rappers out there, as Headkrack says, he just can’t seem to win. Ever since his infamous and awkward loss to Drake in the hip-hop beef arena, incident after incident occurs and things just don’t work out in his favor. With the current hype around Souljaboy & Chris Brown‘s beef and its eventually settlement in the box ring, it looks like it’s got Meek thinking.

Recently, video of Meek talking smack about Drake in the gym surfaced online- and it sounds like he’s saying he’s interested in getting into the boxing ring, too. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in the Hip-Hop Spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos