Black Lives Matter Bank Card Designed By Baltimore Teacher Rejected By Wells Fargo

A Baltimore teacher said that Wells Fargo rejected her bank card design featuring the words “Black Lives Matter” and an image of a raised fist, reports The Washington Post.

When her city erupted in protests over the 2015 death of a young black man, Freddie Gray, from an injury sustained while in police custody, the white English teacher [Rachel Nash] had ironed “Black Lives Matter” onto a gray tank top and wore it to school. She wanted to express solidarity with a national movement protesting the string of police killings of black citizens and signal to students that she was willing to listen…

“A lot of white people in Baltimore have really problematic views about race, and they feel like because I’m a white person I agree with them automatically,” Nash, 29, said.

…Nash called customer service to find out why [her design was rejected.] “As soon as I said ‘Black Lives Matter,’ [the customer service agent] said, ‘Oh, that’s why it got rejected.’ She said Wells Fargo ‘didn’t want to be associated with any antisocial or offensive organizations.’”

Nash — who called her decision to design the card a “political” one and also re-submitted her design featuring the words “Black people are important” that was also rejected — added that Wells Fargo Vice President of Resolution Management Denise Thomas apologized for the phone incident, saying that the “design was not offensive” and “they were standing firm on their decision to not approve the card,” reports Fusion.

