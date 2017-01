While it seemed like it was all talk at first, the Soulja Boy Chris Brown boxing match is actually happening; at least according to Soulja. TMZ caught up with SB on his way out of the airport, where they asked him a few questions regarding the details of the fight, in which it’s been reported that Soulja will be trained by Floyd Mayweather , and Brown will be trained by Mike Tyson

When asked about reports that the match would be taking place in Dubai, Soulja set things straight. ” I don’t know where that came from,” he said. “We’re supposed to fight in Vegas or L.A.” According to Soulja, it’s all happening in March; “I’ve got two months to train.”