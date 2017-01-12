Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was Scammed By Ex-Boyfriend

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was Scammed By Ex-Boyfriend

Clearly, celebrities aren't immune to being scammed either.

12 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
2 reads
Leave a comment

From actress Jenifer Lewis’ recent bold admission, it appears that no one these days is exempt from the scam life. The Black-ish star opened up in a very revealing post on Instagram that her ex-boyfriend reportedly scammed her of out thousands of dollars.

In her Instagram post, Jenifer Lewis got very real and very honest about not only her failed relationship with her ex-boyfriend, but also detailed exactly how he scammed her out of more than $50,000. Lewis definitely doesn’t hold back, as she spoke of her ex by name and even included the alias that he went by.

Always one to speak her mind and never back down, Lewis also revealed that she has filed a lawsuit against him with hopes to recover her stolen funds and place the ex-con back in prison, from where he is currently out on parole.

You can read Jenifer’s FULL statement BELOW:

Statement Regarding
Lewis v Wilson, et al, Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. BC645841 On September 11, 2015, only hours before my mother passed away, I learned that the man I planned to build a life with was a convicted felon and con artist whose criminal career spans more than 25 years, with a special skill in swindling women. This man, whose name is Tony Wilson, had been sentenced in 2010 to four years in federal prison for conning investors out of $4 million and was currently out on parole. I learned also that his name wasn’t Tony Wilson—it was Brice Carrington. I learned these things too late and became a victim. I have filed a lawsuit to protect others from becoming victims. For information please visit http://www.facebook.com/jeniferlewisforreal #jeniferlewis #BriceCarrington #AntonioWilson #LAFitness

A photo posted by Jenifer Lewis (@jeniferlewisforreal) on

 

Despite her blasting her ex as a career criminal who preys on the open hearts and bank accounts of others, he is still employed at LA Fitness, even though Jenifer Lewis made them aware of the situation and his sordid history of crime. The lawsuit is still in the early stages, but we will keep you posted on any new developments. We wish Jenifer Lewis (aka everyone’s favorite “mama”) the best.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2921122/michael-jackson-movie-joseph-fiennes/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2921171/asap-rocky-dior-homme-spring-2017/

celebrity breakups , celebrity news , celebrity social media , entertainment news , Jenifer Lewis , TV news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Is Selena Gomez The Weeknd’s Rebound?
 18 hours ago
MEEK MILL TAKES ANOTHER L FALLING DOWN THE…
 20 hours ago
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts To President Obama’s Farewell Speech
 1 day ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 2 days ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 2 days ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 2 days ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 2 days ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 2 days ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 2 days ago
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite…
 2 days ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 2 days ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 2 days ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 2 days ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 2 days ago
photos