‘X-Factor’ Alum Rebecca Ferguson Wants To Belt Out “Strange Fruit” At Inauguration

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘X-Factor’ Alum Rebecca Ferguson Wants To Belt Out “Strange Fruit” At Inauguration

Ferguson released a statement saying she would "graciously accept" the Inauguration proposal if she was permitted to sing one of the most impactful psalms about racism in America.

20 hours ago

Newsone Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

R

ebecca Ferguson, the British crooner who rose to fame as a runner-up on the hit UK talent show The X-Factor, says she would perform at Donald Trump‘s Inauguration only if she was allowed to belt out “Strange Fruit,” a song made popular by jazz icon Billie Holiday, CBS News reports.

Ferguson released a statement on January 2, saying she had been formally approached by the Inauguration Committee, and would only accept its invitation if she was permitted to sing one of the most impactful psalms about racism in America.

“I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing “strange fruit” a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington. Best Rebecca X,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

“Strange Fruit,” which was written in the 1930s by poet/songwriter Abel Meeropol, became a rallying cry focused on the persistent and unjust lynchings of African-Americans. Holiday’s rendition gave the song national recognition; it was also later covered by R&B legend and social activist, Nina Simone.

There’s been no word from the Inauguration Committee on whether Ferguson’s request will be granted, CBS News reports.

Should Ferguson be allowed to sing the impactful song? Sound off in the comments below.

SOURCE: CBS News

SEE ALSO:

HBCU Marching Band Faces Backlash After Accepting Trump Inauguration Invitation

Black Teen Assaulted By Cop At Texas Pool Party Sues For $5 Million

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

26 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Billie Holiday , donald trump , Inauguration 2017 , nina simone , Rebecca Ferguson , Strange Fruit

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 6 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 6 hours ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 19 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 20 hours ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 20 hours ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 20 hours ago
EMPIRE Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers Win…
 21 hours ago
It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki…
 22 hours ago
LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say…
 23 hours ago
Pharrell Shares His Honest Opinion Of Kim Burrell’s…
 1 day ago
Peter Thomas’ Daughter Blasts Haters Who Say Her…
 1 day ago
Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance
 1 day ago
Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.
 1 day ago
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Rips Into NYE Performance And…
 1 day ago
photos