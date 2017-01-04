News & Gossip
Is Omarosa Manigault Headed To The White House?

There could be another reality star hanging out in the Oval Office.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Omarosa Manigault, one of President-elect Donald Trump‘s most dedicated Black supporters and a former contestant on The Apprentice, was reportedly hired as part of his impending White House staff. Are we surprised?

According to the NY Post, Manigault “served as his campaign’s director of African-American outreach” and will now focus on public engagement as she takes on this new role. The site reports she’s been working with Trump’s transition team in preparation for the White House.

This will be Manigault’s second season at the White House. She worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration,” the Post writes.

Sources who spoke on her latest job with Trump wanted to remain anonymous. The publication continues, “The Trump transition team did not respond to inquiries about Manigault’s role. The two people familiar with the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the hiring process publicly. Manigault previewed her hiring during the Fox News New Year’s Eve coverage, according to news reports, saying her title would be ‘huge.’” 

Thoughts?

