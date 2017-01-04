Hip Hop Spot: Why Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Are Beefing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

New year, new beef! Chris Brown and Soulja Boy– who also happens to be the subject of the latest viral internet challenge -are beefing over none other than Brown’s famed ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran and a handful of Instagram likes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Although the reasons behind the beef are pretty petty, the internet (and Headkrack) is already taking bets on who would win in a face off. Check out the exclusive video above to hear Headkrack explain more in this edition of the hip-hop spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: What Is Holding Chris Brown Back? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem Inspired Chris Brown & Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Juicy Does Hilarious “Little Women: Atlanta” Themed #Souljaboychallenge [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack, Joe Budden, Mike Epps & More Take The #SouljaBoyChallenge! [VIDEO]