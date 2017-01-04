Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip Hop Spot: Why Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Are Beefing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
New year, new beef! Chris Brown and Soulja Boy– who also happens to be the subject of the latest viral internet challenge -are beefing over none other than Brown’s famed ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran and a handful of Instagram likes.

Although the reasons behind the beef are pretty petty, the internet (and Headkrack) is already taking bets on who would win in a face off.  Check out the exclusive video above to hear Headkrack explain more in this edition of the hip-hop spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

