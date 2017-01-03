Former Chicago Cop Blames Black Lives Matter For City’s High Murder Rate

Danielle Jennings

The ongoing and extreme violence in the city of Chicago is heartbreaking to say the very least and sadly it appears to be getting worse before it gets any better. Fingers have been pointed and blame has been placed in a number of directions without a concrete solution being put into place. Now, the former Chicago police superintendent is solely blaming Black Lives Matter for the current state of Chicago…um, what?!

Garry McCarthy was fired in July of 2015 from his position as the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, however that hasn’t stopped him from giving his two cents on the increasing murder rates in Chicago. As reported by The Grio, McCarthy was a guest on The Cat’s Roundtable radio show where he didn’t hesitate to slam the Black Lives Matter movement and blame them for Chicago’s alarming violence.

McCarthy stated that #BLM is to blame because of its “atmosphere of anti-police sentiment” which he feels promotes violence against police and citizens. “So what’s happening, and this is ironic, is that a movement with the goal of saving black lives at this point is getting black lives taken, because 80 percent of our murder victims here in Chicago are male blacks,” McCarthy said.

Oh, but he didn’t stop there. McCarthy went on to say that #BLM promotes a “state of lawlessness” and further described it as “creat[ing] an environment where we have emboldened criminals and we are hamstringing the police.”

His comments got even more ridiculous when he added that he believes that Chicago’s severe violence problem would be solved thanks to the Trump Administration. He stated, “I think the Trump election quite frankly is a reaction to that,” he said. “I think the people are tired of career politicians who’ve never really had a job telling us how we should think and how we should act.”

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the violence in Chicago was already at very high levels before the #BLM movement even existed, so to put the blame entirely on it is ridiculous and untrue. Perhaps the city of Chicago (police and politicians included) should take a very close look at what is going on at home before blaming outside sources for the city’s current condition.

