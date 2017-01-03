Rickey Smiley Morning Show
All Of The Crazy Technology Headed Your Way In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE]

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Now that it’s a new year, most of us have adopted that “out with the old, and in with the new” attitude. The tech industry is no exception! The way Beyonce is talking, it looks like 2017 is going to be the year that those futuristic gadgets we used to see in movies are actually going to come to life! From drones, to self-driving cars, some of the new toys getting rolled out this year will blow our minds.

Check out the exclusive video to hear Beyonce break it all the way down in this exciting first Techie Tuesday of 2017, brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Get the latest on tech, gadgets, and apps here and listen to Techie Tuesday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

