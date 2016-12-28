Dr. Collier On How The Holidays Can Actually Be The Healthiest Time Of Year [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Collier explains that the Holiday season is just a few weeks of over-indulgence, when people eat until their stomachs are overfilled and bloated and they don’t get comfortable. He gives tips on getting through the Holiday season without over stuffing ourselves. Once we get past the temptation to eat too much, the Holidays actually are more of a healthy time of year, when food is prepared with great care instead of fried, or ordered take out.
How The Stars Celebrated Christmas
1. 50 Cent: This kid is my gift, so the socks will work thanks it's the thought that counts.
2. Kylie Jenner
3. Chris Brown: Had a great Christmas
4. SEASONS GREETINGS from THE MORGANS! @iammeganmorgan📸:@tismanphoto
5. Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons ❤️🎄
6. Kris Jenner: So surprised I seriously have no words for this spectacular gift from my kids......thank you family ❤❤🎅🏼🎅🏼🎄🎄🙏🙏#blessed #family #1956thunderbird #christmasmagic #dreamcar #imaluckygirl
7. Jamie Foxx: The aftermath.... Merry Christmas
8. #MerryXmas #2016
9. Tiny: My baby's first Christmas.. she wasn't to sure about Santa tho @heiressdharris my Sunshine! Best Christmas ever cause I got her to add to my amazing bunch of kids!! 👑💜🎅🏻
10. LeBron James: Always wanted a tree like this when I was a kid, flooded with gifts. Kids still up so Santa hasn't got here just yet. Coming soon! Lol. Merry Xmas to everyone in the world!! Blessings on blessings on blessings
11. When its ya sons prom night so he's waiting for his date to come down but you ah proud mom so you went with him to pick her up so u can get ya pics in 😩😩😂😂😂😂
12. As far as anyone knows we are a nice normal family 🙈 Happy Holidays from our family to yours 🎄📸: @kevinkwan327
13. Today... I kissed Santa and I'm proud of it! #bestdadaward #curryclaus
14. Merry Christmas To All And To All A Good Morning! #Fam #HappilyEverHoughton 2016
15. Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #jesusisthereasonfortheseason #happyholidays 🎉🎄🎉 Special thanks to @bellissimostyles for styling the Prince & Mr. President & #noigjeremy Photographer: @sarahlampleyphoto & @robertector Glam: @yayabeatsface & @dwhitewash
16. We wish you a Merry Christmas... 🎄💕👶🏽 🐶
17. 🎄 Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamilyPhoto by : @justwilliet
18. #Christmas is here everywhere. ❤️🎅🏼🎄❄️
19. God is Good. All the time. #merryludacrismas #housefullofwomen #thesearetheonlypajamasthatfitmypackage😂 #nowthatsludicrous
20. Nick Cannon: Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today! Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers... I'm getting there!!! And once I'm back... it's about to be #Ncredible
21. Happy sledding from our hill to yours❄️
22. Merry Christmas from the Herberts❤️
23. Niecy Nash: 💍All I want for Christmas...❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
24. Merry Christmas from the Gross Family! 🎄
25. Monica Brown: I'm sure in every house kids wanna get at least one gift on Christmas Eve LOL... So in a house full of sneaker heads this was it!!! #Jordans #3s #Retro of course I didn't forget my Lil Momma she got a pair and a Troll art set LOL... Merry Christmas 🎄🎁
