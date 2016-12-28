Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Collier On How The Holidays Can Actually Be The Healthiest Time Of Year [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

1 day ago

Dr. Collier explains that the Holiday season is just a few weeks of over-indulgence, when people eat until their stomachs are overfilled and bloated and they don’t get comfortable. He gives tips on getting through the Holiday season without over stuffing ourselves. Once we get past the temptation to eat too much, the Holidays actually are more of a healthy time of year, when food is prepared with great care instead of fried, or ordered take out.

Click on the audio player to hear Dr. Collier explain more in this exclusive clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

photos