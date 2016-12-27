Police Union Demands Amazon Pull ‘Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter’ Shirts For Sale

The largest police union in the United States has requested Amazon discontinue the sale of “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” shirts they’ve deemed “offensive,” according to The Independent.
Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury wrote an open letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking the online retailer to stop selling the “Bulletproof” shirt along with several other slogans (such as “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot”) specific to the Black Lives Matter movement, Reuters reports. FOP’s executive director James Pasco maintains the shirts promote “new assertiveness of some violence prone individuals to take action directly against police.”
Neither Amazon nor leaders from Black Lives Matter have released official statements regarding the FOP’s request.
“Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” shirts were already pulled from sale on Walmart’s website last week after the FOP lobbied for their removal. Walmart acquiesced and said some customers expressed similar concerns.
Glenn Morelli, owner of Connecticut-based merchandiser Old Glory––the third-party vendor selling the shirts through Walmart and Amazon––said in an interview with CNN he has already decided to remove the merchandise from his site.
“It wasn’t a big seller at all,” he said. “The Blue Lives Matter sells more than the Black Lives Matter or bulletproof shirts combined. We don’t like to offend anybody.”
SOURCE: Reuters, The Independent, CNN
38 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 38
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 38
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 38
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 38
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty Images
5 of 38
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 38
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 38
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 38
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 38
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 38
11. Jason Harrison, 39
Source:Instagram
11 of 38
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
12 of 38
13. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
13 of 38
14. Omar Abrego, 37
14 of 38
15. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
15 of 38
16. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
16 of 38
17. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty Images
17 of 38
18. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
18 of 38
19. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
19 of 38
20. Jack Jacquez, 27
20 of 38
21. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty Images
21 of 38
22. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
22 of 38
23. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
23 of 38
24. Walter Scott, 50
24 of 38
25. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
25 of 38
26. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
26 of 38
27. Delrawn Small, 37
27 of 38
28. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
28 of 38
29. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
29 of 38
30. Gregory Frazier, 56
30 of 38
31. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
31 of 38
32. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
32 of 38
33. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
33 of 38
34. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
34 of 38
35. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
35 of 38
36. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
36 of 38
37. Joshua Beal, 25
37 of 38
38. Kajuan Raye, 19
38 of 38