Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia From The Iconic Star Wars Films Dead At 60

20 hours ago

On the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

Days after suffering a massive heart attack on a plane, actress Carrie Fisher has died.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Simon Halls, spokesman for Fisher’s daughter said on Tuesday in a statement reported by People magazine.

Fisher is most known for the role of “Princess Leia” in the Iconic Star Wars films. She also starred in “The Blues Brothers,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and reprised her role as Princess Leia in the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Fisher was aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was rushed to the hospital and placed in intensive care.

Fisher was only 60 Years old.

