Paternity Results: Husband Divorces Wife After Finding Out She Had A Side Dude The Whole Time [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Paternity Results: Husband Divorces Wife After Finding Out She Had A Side Dude The Whole Time

2 days ago

A man named Victor divorced his wife of two years, a woman named Dawn, after finding out that she had a side dude the entire time they were together. Victor is convinced that Dawn only married him for his money, but she could not disagree more.  Now, the bickering ex-couple is trying to figure out whether the baby, Viola, really belongs to Victor.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Part II:

