CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Dame Dash Confront His Son Boogie Dash For Getting Locked Up

Watch the whole thing tonight at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Dame Dash is going to show his son Boogie Dash some tough love on tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, and we got an exclusive clip from the reality show revealing when Boogie tells his father why he got locked up.

Apparently, Boogie was dropping his manager off at the airport when the cops pulled him over. After giving him a DUI test with a breathalyzer, which he passed, the cops still decided to bring him in to test his blood.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder is furious his son got caught up in “some bubble gum shit” and demands he move in with him to keep him on the straight and narrow. Dame is playing no games.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

12th Annual Urban Wheel Awards

Dame Dash's Best Quotes From The Breakfast Club Interview

12 photos Launch gallery

Dame Dash's Best Quotes From The Breakfast Club Interview

Continue reading Dame Dash’s Best Quotes From The Breakfast Club Interview

Dame Dash's Best Quotes From The Breakfast Club Interview

Watch Dame Dash Confront His Son Boogie Dash For Getting Locked Up was originally published on globalgrind.com

Boogie Dash , Dame Dash , damon dash , exclusive , growing up hip-hop , reality TV

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 10 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 10 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 12 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 12 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close