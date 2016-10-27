Watch Dame Dash Confront His Son Boogie Dash For Getting Locked Up

Dame Dash is going to show his son Boogie Dash some tough love on tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, and we got an exclusive clip from the reality show revealing when Boogie tells his father why he got locked up.

Apparently, Boogie was dropping his manager off at the airport when the cops pulled him over. After giving him a DUI test with a breathalyzer, which he passed, the cops still decided to bring him in to test his blood.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder is furious his son got caught up in “some bubble gum shit” and demands he move in with him to keep him on the straight and narrow. Dame is playing no games.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

