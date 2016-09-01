Everything You Want To Know About Chris Brown’s Arrest & Accuser [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A couple of days ago, we found ourselves totally wrapped up in more Chris Brown drama when he was suddenly in a stand-off with police, who had surrounded his house, complete with a SWAT team and helicopters. It took hours for anything to actually go down, as cops had showed up without a warrant and Chris Brown stayed inside until they obtained one.

In the course of all the madness, we learned that a young actress, named Baylee Curran, called the cops with claims that Chris pulled a gun on her. But Headkrack is not quite sure there’s truth to that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

