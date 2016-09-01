CLOSE
Videos
Home

Everything You Want To Know About Chris Brown’s Arrest & Accuser [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

A couple of days ago, we found ourselves totally wrapped up in more Chris Brown drama when he was suddenly in a stand-off with police, who had surrounded his house, complete with a SWAT team and helicopters. It took hours for anything to actually go down, as cops had showed up without a warrant and Chris Brown stayed inside until they obtained one.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the course of all the madness, we learned that a young actress, named Baylee Curran, called the cops with claims that Chris pulled a gun on her. But Headkrack is not quite sure there’s truth to that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Why It’s Hard To Take Baylee Curran’s Allegations Against Chris Brown Seriously [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Nia Guzman Demanding Too Much From Chris Brown? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Text Message May Prove That Chris Brown Was Set Up

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

20 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

Continue reading Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

Happy Birthday Chris Brown: Celebrating 27 Of His Best Looks!

Everything You Want To Know About Chris Brown’s Arrest & Accuser [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Baylee Curran , Chris Brown , helicopters , Hip-Hop Spot , house , L.A. , police , stand off , SWAT , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close