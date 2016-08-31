Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce Upstage Everyone At The VMAs? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This year’s VMAs were on the forefront of everyone’s mind as usual, as they delivered no shortage of things to talk about after the show Sunday night. Rihanna was the 2016 recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vangard Award, and as such, she performed four times throughout the night.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Additionally, Britney Spears‘ made yet another comeback with a performance that was unfortunately scheduled for right after Beyonce, who performed a medley of songs from Lemonade. She performed for longer than anyone all night, and was subsequently the talk of the town. But did she upstage everyone? Hit play above to see Gary With Da Tea explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Beyonce Will Probably Lose Her “Lemonade” Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What Beyonce’s “Lemonade” Reveals About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Comes For Beyonce’s VMA Performance

Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’ 62 photos Launch gallery Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’ 1. Behind The Scenes for “Pray You Catch Me” Source: 1 of 62 2. Behind The Scenes for “Pray You Catch Me” Source: 2 of 62 3. Behind The Scenes for “Pray You Catch Me” Source: 3 of 62 4. Behind The Scenes for “Pray You Catch Me” Source: 4 of 62 5. Behind The Scenes for “Pray You Catch Me” Source: 5 of 62 6. Behind The Scenes for “Pray You Catch Me” Source: 6 of 62 7. Behind The Scenes for “Pray You Catch Me” Source: 7 of 62 8. Behind The Scenes for “Pray You Catch Me” Source: 8 of 62 9. Behind The Scenes for “Hold Up” Source: 9 of 62 10. Behind The Scenes for “Hold Up” Source: 10 of 62 11. Behind The Scenes for “Hold Up” Source: 11 of 62 12. Behind The Scenes for “Hold Up” Source: 12 of 62 13. Behind The Scenes for “Hold Up” Source: 13 of 62 14. Behind The Scenes for “Hold Up” Source: 14 of 62 15. Behind The Scenes for “Hold Up” Source: 15 of 62 16. Behind the scenes for “Don’t Hurt Yourself” Source: 16 of 62 17. Behind The Scenes On “Don’t Hurt Yourself” Source: 17 of 62 18. Behind The Scenes for “Don’t Hurt Yourself” Source: 18 of 62 19. Behind The Scenes for “Don’t Hurt Yourself” Source: 19 of 62 20. Behind The Scenes for “Don’t Hurt Yourself” Source: 20 of 62 21. Behind The Scenes for “Sorry” Source: 21 of 62 22. Behind The Scenes for “Sorry” Source: 22 of 62 23. Behind The Scenes for “Sorry” Source: 23 of 62 24. Behind The Scenes for “Sorry” Source: 24 of 62 25. Behind The Scenes for “Sorry” Source: 25 of 62 26. Behind The Scenes for “Sorry” Source: 26 of 62 27. Behind The Scenes For “6 Inch” Source: 27 of 62 28. Behind The Scenes For “6 Inch” Source: 28 of 62 29. Behind The Scenes For “6 Inch” Source: 29 of 62 30. Behind The Scenes For “6 Inch” Source: 30 of 62 31. Behind The Scenes For “6 Inch” Source: 31 of 62 32. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 32 of 62 33. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 33 of 62 34. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 34 of 62 35. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 35 of 62 36. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 36 of 62 37. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 37 of 62 38. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 38 of 62 39. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 39 of 62 40. Behind The Scenes for “Daddy Lessons” Source: 40 of 62 41. Behind The Scenes for “Love Drought” Source: 41 of 62 42. Behind The Scenes for “Love Drought” Source: 42 of 62 43. Behind The Scenes for “Love Drought” Source: 43 of 62 44. Behind The Scenes for “Love Drought” Source: 44 of 62 45. Behind The Scenes for “Love Drought” Source: 45 of 62 46. Behind The Scenes for “Love Drought” Source: 46 of 62 47. Behind the scenes on “Sandcastles” Source: 47 of 62 48. Behind the scenes on “Sandcastles” Source: 48 of 62 49. Behind the scenes on “Sandcastles” Source: 49 of 62 50. Behind the scenes on “Sandcastles” Source: 50 of 62 51. Behind the scenes on “Forward” Source: 51 of 62 52. Behind the scenes on “Forward” Source: 52 of 62 53. Behind the scenes on “Forward” Source: 53 of 62 54. Behind the scenes on “Forward” Source: 54 of 62 55. Behind the scenes on “Freedom” Source: 55 of 62 56. Behind the scenes on “Freedom” Source: 56 of 62 57. Behind the scenes on “Freedom” Source: 57 of 62 58. Behind the scenes on “Freedom” Source: 58 of 62 59. Behind the scenes on “All Night” Source: 59 of 62 60. Behind the scenes on “All Night” Source: 60 of 62 61. Behind the scenes on “All Night” Source: 61 of 62 62. Behind the scenes on “All Night” Source: 62 of 62 Skip ad Continue reading Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’ Go Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Lemonade’

Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce Upstage Everyone At The VMAs? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com