Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce Upstage Everyone At The VMAs? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This year’s VMAs were on the forefront of everyone’s mind as usual, as they delivered no shortage of things to talk about after the show Sunday night. Rihanna was the 2016 recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vangard Award, and as such, she performed four times throughout the night.

Additionally, Britney Spears‘ made yet another comeback with a performance that was unfortunately scheduled for right after Beyonce, who performed a medley of songs from Lemonade. She performed for longer than anyone all night, and was subsequently the talk of the town. But did she upstage everyone? Hit play above to see Gary With Da Tea explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea!

Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce Upstage Everyone At The VMAs? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

