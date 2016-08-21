Toni Braxton, 48, got a brand new car and it’s from her lowkey boo.

Apparently, Birdman, 47 is smitten with the “Un-Break My Heart” songstress because he recently gifted her a 2017 Bentley Bentayga SUV— a car that’s not available to retailers.

News of the four-door present came from Tamar Braxton who SnapChatted the vehicle’s exterior and interior.

“You know, I get some nice gifts Toni Braxton… but I don’t get stuff that aint out yet,” Tamar says. “Come on, Jesus!”

While Toni has been mum on her relationship with the rap mogul —stepping out with him for the BET Awards last June— her family has acknowledged the relationship.

“I think he is a nice man,” momma Evelyn said during a June 23 appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “I don’t care what others say about him. He is a nice man. He is full of respect.”

As reported by US Weekly, Toni and Birdman first became friends 14 years ago when they collaborated on the 1992 track “Baby You Can Do It.” Evelyn told the radio program that she knew the Cash Money Records co-founder was a winner from the start. “Ever since I’ve been knowing that man, he’s been phenomenal.”

Toni Braxton Got A Brand New Car From Her Rapper Boo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

