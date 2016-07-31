Socially Decoded: Comedians Troll Drake Fans, Aldon Smith, & More

Join in the laughs.

| 07.31.16
Socially Decoded returns to tackle some of the week’s funniest topics that started on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

On this episode, we tapped the comedic talents of Richie Redding, Desi Johnson, Taxstone, Laneya Wiles, Ashlee Ray, and Jivanta Roberts to troll some of the best moments on the ‘net.

First we go in on the guys who decided to bother Joe Budden by showing up at his house to get him on their Snapchat.

Next, we discuss the brilliant Aldon Smith and his alleged Periscope debacle. After that, we chime in on Melania Trump remixing Michelle Obama’s speech.

Finally, we clown Michael Jordan’s big announcement.

Check out Socially Decoded above.

Socially Decoded: Comedians Troll Drake Fans, Aldon Smith, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

